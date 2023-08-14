Independence Day today

Srinagar: The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with scores of functions slated to take place even as extra-ordinary security arrangements have been put in place for smooth celebrations.
On Tuesday (August 15), the country could celebrate its 77th Independence Day, marking 76 years of freedom. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Nation First, Always First’, an integral part of the broader ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.
In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, encouraging the public to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day.
“The 77th Independence Day is a significant milestone for India. It is a time to reflect on the country’s journey since independence and to recommit to the values of freedom, democracy, and equality. It is also a time to celebrate the diversity and unity of the Indian nation,” officials said.
They said that to celebrate the freedom from British Rule, the functions would be organised in the summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu.
The functions would also be held at district and block headquarters, government institutions, and all educational institutions in J&K.
During the celebrations, the national flag would be unfurled at all district, sub district, tehsil headquarters, and panchayats by the Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would preside over the main Independence Day function here at Bakshi Stadium.
LG’s Advisor R R Bhatnagar would preside over the function at M A Stadium in Jammu.
At the respective district headquarters, District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons would be the chief guests.
Mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu would be attending the main functions in their respective cities.
Since over a week, educational institutions and other various departments have been organising events, competitions, and activities at district, school, and panchayat levels in tune with the celebration plan of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
For peaceful celebrations, adequate security arrangements have been put in places across J&K.
Besides multi-layer security on the ground, drones are continuously being used for surveillance purposes.
Senior Police officials here said that these arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of functions during Independence Day celebrations across J&K.
They said that all the security arrangements had been finalised and the areas where the chief guests would address the gatherings had been sanitised.
“All high-rise buildings around the main venues of the Independence Day function in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the Police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident,” a senior Police officer said.
He said that there is ground and aerial surveillance also.
“Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations,” the senior Police officer said.
Reports reaching here said that on Monday commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and identity inquired about.
In Srinagar where the main independence function would be held, extraordinary security arrangements had been put in place.
Similar reports were received from Jammu and other district headquarters.
No internet shutdown, restrictions in Kashmir
This Independence Day there would not be internet shutdown in Kashmir or restrictions in any part of Jammu and Kashmir.
“There won’t be any restrictions on Independence Day in Kashmir. The internet facilities won’t be stopped,” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told reporters on Saturday.
“There won’t be restrictions on the movement of people across Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir on Independence Day although security forces will be deployed in strength at sensitive places in Kashmir,” he said.
Since 2021, internet services have remained unaffected in J&K on Independence Day. That was for the first time since August 2005 when Independence Day was celebrated without restrictions on internet and mobile services.
These services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.
On August 15, 2005, terrorists had used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast outside Bakshi Stadium, which was then the main venue for Independence Day celebrations.