Independence Day today

Srinagar: The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with scores of functions slated to take place even as extra-ordinary security arrangements have been put in place for smooth celebrations.

On Tuesday (August 15), the country could celebrate its 77th Independence Day, marking 76 years of freedom. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Nation First, Always First’, an integral part of the broader ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, encouraging the public to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day.

“The 77th Independence Day is a significant milestone for India. It is a time to reflect on the country’s journey since independence and to recommit to the values of freedom, democracy, and equality. It is also a time to celebrate the diversity and unity of the Indian nation,” officials said.

They said that to celebrate the freedom from British Rule, the functions would be organised in the summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu.

The functions would also be held at district and block headquarters, government institutions, and all educational institutions in J&K.

During the celebrations, the national flag would be unfurled at all district, sub district, tehsil headquarters, and panchayats by the Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) representatives.