India at par with world in disaster management: Home Minister Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said that the states have also done a very good job in ensuring the active availability of force as per advance information which is received under pre-deployment policy.

“Wherever the information or alerts went, the states have worked to implement the pre-deployment principle and 12 battalions of NDRF always stand shoulder to shoulder with the states and SDRF. To take it further down, work has been done to implement Aapda Mitra Scheme in 350 districts, which aims to generate more than one lakh youth volunteers. No village should be left where a contingent of youth is not trained by it, no city ward should be left where a contingent of youth is not trained in all disciplines of disaster prevention,” he said.

“They have to do limited work but stopping the rumours, getting people out of the risk zone on time, giving some primary information and when vacuum comes, work in place of SDRF, all these things have been made part of their training. A lot of apps have also been created, the weather app is available for all things like cyclone, heavy rain, heat and cold wave. Meghdoot is designed for weather based agriculture management by farmers, Damini is designed for lighterning alert.

There must be a mechanism to push these apps to the bottom as the alerts that come are very accurate and come ahead of time. If the alert reaches the collector but does not reach the village from the collector, then this alert can be of little use. We are doing very well in big disasters, but in disasters like lightning, the time is short, so our system will have to be fine-tuned and should be on a real time basis so that our alert will reach the area where lightning is going to happen. NDRF should also work to set up a mechanism for this. Still a lot more work needs to be done to bring all these apps to the bottom,” he added.