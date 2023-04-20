India attaches special importance to SCO: Amit Shah

He said that India had been associated with the SCO since 2005 and was playing an important role as an observer country since then.

At the 17th Summit in 2017, India became a full member of the SCO as part of an important step in the process of expansion of this organisation.

Shah said that it was a matter of pride that India was donning the mantle of the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the very first time since becoming a full-fledged member state in 2017.

He said that the SCO would probably be the largest regional organisation in the world at this time, representing 40 percent of the global population, 25 percent of the global GDP and 22 percent of the world’s total land area.

“Today, the SCO has developed into an international organisation and it has provided an excellent platform for harmonising cooperation with all member countries,” the Home Minister said.

He said each and every life, family and their livelihood were priceless and all possible efforts should be made to protect it.

Shah said India’s approach to early warning system was people-centric.

“We want to ensure that our forecasting and warning system is not just scientifically advanced but it is also communicated in a manner that is understandable, usable and actionable by common people,” he said.