INDIA-CHINA FACEOFF IN ARUNACHAL | No one can capture an inch of India till Modi Govt is in power: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that no one can capture even an inch of Indian soil till the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in power.

Speaking to media persons outside the parliament, Shah said that on the night of December 8 and the morning of December 9, the infiltrators from China had entered into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh but the Indian security forces had pushed them back within hours.

“I want to assure everyone that till Narendra Modi government is in power, no one can dare to capture even an inch of the Indian soil,” he said.