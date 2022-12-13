INDIA-CHINA FACEOFF IN ARUNACHAL | No one can capture an inch of India till Modi Govt is in power: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that no one can capture even an inch of Indian soil till the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in power.
Speaking to media persons outside the parliament, Shah said that on the night of December 8 and the morning of December 9, the infiltrators from China had entered into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh but the Indian security forces had pushed them back within hours.
“I want to assure everyone that till Narendra Modi government is in power, no one can dare to capture even an inch of the Indian soil,” he said.
The Union Home Minister said that the Opposition, particularly the Congress had not allowed the Question Hour to function because a question about the cancelling of the registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was listed at Serial No 5.
“The Parliament had already been told that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would give a statement about the LAC situation by the Congress disrupted the Question Hour because they knew that the question, which had been listed by their own Member of Parliament, about the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation will come up,” he said.
Shah said that the registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had been cancelled as per the FCRA rules as it was found that the foundation had received Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy.
He said that the Congress should also clarify why it had received an amount of Rs 50 lakh from the Islamic Research Foundation of prominent Islamic scholar Zakir Naik.
Shah said that Congress should clarify if the amount it had received from China was in lieu of thousands of hectares of Indian land it had surrendered to China.
He said that it should also explain why Nehru’s love for China had sacrificed India's permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.
“The Congress should explain what it did when in 2006, China claimed Arunachal and decided to give stapled visas to the residents of J&K in 2010 and objected to India's building roads and vital border infrastructure in 2011 when it was in power,” the union home minister said.