India, China hold 12-hour long talks on border point disengagement

New Delhi: India and China military delegates deliberated for over 12 hours focusing on disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 -- Hot Springs.

The Wednesday meeting between the military commanders of the two countries at Moldo on the Chinese side started at 10 a.m. and ended at 10.30 p.m. This is the 14th round of military talks between India and China to resolve the border dispute.

Talking about the military discussions, Indian Army chief General MM

Naravane said on Wednesday that he hoped for some positive developments in the days ahead.