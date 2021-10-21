India crosses 100 cr vaccine doses milestone | Country now has strong shield to combat Covid19: PM Modi

He added, "Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens."

From discussing beneficiaries' hobbies to talking about the experience of healthcare workers, Modi touched upon various subjects during his visit to the RML Hospital.

He also visited the vaccination centre at the hospital after the milestone was achieved.

During his interaction, Modi asked a wheelchair-bound beneficiary, who had come to get her vaccine dose, about her hobbies.

"The PM asked me what are your hobbies and I told him I like singing, then he asked me to sing two lines of a song which I did," she said.