India crosses 200 crore COVID vaccine doses mark

"India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Hearty congratulations to all countrymen on this achievement," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

"Powered by the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, India's vaccination journey under PM @NarendraModi Ji's inspiring leadership has emerged as a mighty epitome of Sabka Prayas,'' he said, adding that this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history .

According to provisional reports till 1 pm today, a total of 2,00,00,15,631 doses had been administered across the country.

The health ministry said 98 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.