India dealt mightiest blow to narcotics trade: Amit Shah

New Delhi: On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday extended his greetings to all the anti-narcotics warriors for putting up a brave fight against menace of drugs.

He said that India dealt the mightiest blow to the narcotics trade. In a tweet, Shah attached a video statement and said, “On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, I extend my greetings to all the anti-narcotics warriors for putting up a brave fight against the menace of drugs.”

The Union Home Minister said: “In the last few years, the MHA has revamped the entire strategy to realize PM Modi Ji’s vision of a ‘drug-free India’. Braced with the power of a whole-of-government approach, India dealt the mightiest blow to the narcotics trade. The top-to-bottom approach to the investigation led to massive crackdowns on evil. I applaud the Narcotics Bureau and other organizations for their relentless efforts.”

The “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, or ‘World Drug Day’, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.