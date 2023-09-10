India-France discuss cooperation in defense, space and nuclear energy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting over lunch with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders discussed, assessed and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in July, 2023 in Paris. They also exchanged views on important international and regional developments. The External Affair Ministry said that the President Macron’s visit to India comes after the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Paris on July 13-14 as the Guest of Honour on the occasion of French National Day on 14 July 2023 commemorating the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership.

Acknowledging the strength of India France partnership, founded in deep trust, shared values, belief in sovereignty and strategic autonomy, a resolute commitment to international law and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, an abiding faith in multilateralism and a mutual pursuit of a stable multi-polar world, both leaders emphasised the need to expand their collaboration to address regional and global challenges.

They reiterated their unwavering commitment to collectively serve as a force of good, carrying the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ that is ‘one earth, one family, one future’, during tumultuous times reshaping the global order, the External Affair Ministry added.