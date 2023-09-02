India front-ranking scientific power today: LG

Hyderabad: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that India was the front-ranking scientific power today.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumni at Hyderabad and paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the LG recalled the significant contribution of Malaviya in bringing scientific and industrial revolution in the country.

“Malaviya laid the foundation of the knowledge society and played a key role in taking the benefits of science, technology, and education to the industries,” he said. Sinha said the ideas and ideals of Malaviya had led the path in the making of modern India.