India front-ranking scientific power today: LG

Hyderabad: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that India was the front-ranking scientific power today.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumni at Hyderabad and paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the LG recalled the significant contribution of Malaviya in bringing scientific and industrial revolution in the country.
“Malaviya laid the foundation of the knowledge society and played a key role in taking the benefits of science, technology, and education to the industries,” he said. Sinha said the ideas and ideals of Malaviya had led the path in the making of modern India.
“India is a front-ranking scientific power today. Our country benefitted immensely from Malaviya's multi-dimensional vision. Malaviya’s effort to build a strong edifice of science and technology had opened up opportunities to explore new frontiers of scientific knowledge,” he said. “Malaviya was among the first visionary to step in to create a fine balance between modern science and technology and Indian ethos. He initiated four significant departments in 1916 focused on science and technology - Science, Engineering, Chemistry and Technology, to serve the country as well as its future aspirations.”
The LG said that Mahamana transformed BHU into the breeding ground for well-trained manpower, who were not only serving the country but also contributing to the growth of various other nations.