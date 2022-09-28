India gets new Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd), a former eastern Army commander and Director General of Military Operations, was on Wednesday appointed as India's new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat.

Sixty-one-year-old Chauhan will also function as secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge, the defence ministry said.

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) held several command, staff, and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and Northeast India.

Lt Gen Chauhan (retd) retired from the service in May last year when he was serving as the eastern Army Commander.

"The government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Born on May 18, 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command.