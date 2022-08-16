India has more news channels than US: LG says at News18 Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Himachal channel launch

“Directly or indirectly, the media has played an important role and has provided a platform for a wider vision and approach. In the public office, I welcome the scrutiny by the media, especially reports which are based on fact, not only improves governance but also strengthens the democratic institutions,” he said.

Remembering the independence struggle, the LG said, “There have been numerous occasions since independence when the media through good reporting and balanced reporting has changed the public opinion and helped the nation. It has also helped unmask those who used to work against the nation due to vested interests. On this AmritMahotsav, I would also like to admit that whenever there has been a crisis or a challenge to the integrity of the nation, the media has played a very important role.”

He said: “If you look at the independence struggle, there have been several journalists who helped create awareness for the nation. On August 8th, 1942, Mahatama Gandhi gave the call for the Quit India movement, and by 9th August every Indian from every nook and corner of the country came on the roads in protest against the Britishers.”

“I believe that an aware media is very important, because only then can a successful democracy sustain itself because the media also acts as a watchdog. I am a true supporter of freedom of speech, but we must all also remember that when the Constitution of India was being prepared, all Indians were given the right of freedom of expression under 19 (1), but 19 (2) also put in some restrictions which I believe are not just restrictions, and but duties. We need to remember the fine line between the freedom of expression, and the expression that hurts the nation. The Constitution mentions the rights of every individual, but it also mentions our duties. The problem arises, when people only talk about their rights and forget their duties,” LG Sinha said.