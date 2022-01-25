India has shown unmatched resolve during pandemic: President Kovind

Hailing the timely interventions by the leadership, policy-makers, administrators and others at the central and state levels during coronavirus pandemic, Kovind said it is a testimony to India’s spirit in the face of adversity that the economy is on the move again and is projected to grow at an impressive rate in this fiscal, after going through contraction last year.

The impressive economic performance is made possible due to improvement in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. I am happy to note that our farmers, especially young farmers with small holdings, are enthusiastically adopting natural farming, the President said.

As the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, Kovind said he was glad to note that it has been a watershed year for women empowerment in the armed forces.

Our daughters have broken a glass ceiling, and the permanent commission has now been allowed for women officers in new areas, he said, adding that consequently, our armed forces will benefit from better gender balance .

My heartiest greetings to all of you, in India and abroad, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day! It is an occasion to celebrate what is common to us all, our Indian-ness, he said.