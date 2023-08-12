India has strict policy of zero-tolerance against corruption: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata, stating that India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

“India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption,”PM Modi said while underlining that India is leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem.

PM Modi further referred to the writings of Tagore and cautioned against greed as it prevents us from realizing the truth. He also touched upon the ancient Indian Upanishads that strive for ‘Ma Gridha’, which translates to ‘let there be no greed’.