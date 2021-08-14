India, Pak exchange sweets on LoC, IB in Jammu

Jammu: Amid persisting hostilities, India and Pakistan on Saturday exchanged sweets and pleasantries to mark the occasion of the latter's Independence Day, at various places on the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region.

In Jammu region, such exchanges took place between the BSF and Pak Rangers on the International Border and between two armies on the Line of Control in different sectors.

“Pak Rangers and Border Security Force Personnel exchanged sweets on the occasion of Pak Independence Day at various Border Out Posts (BOPs) including under Jammu Frontier,” said a BSF spokesperson. This reciprocal, though fleeting, bonhomie was also witnessed at Chinaz post, Chamliyal BOP in Samba district and Octroi post in Jammu district.

Similarly, a defence spokesperson said that the Indian army “on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day exchanged sweets and compliments with Pakistan army troops in Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points along LoC in district Poonch.”

Similar exchanges also took place at the LoC in Kashmir where at Tithwal crossing point, the two armies shared a will to maintain peace along the border as well.