India proud of its resilient women power: Amit Shah

Extending the International Women’s Day wishes to all and lauding the role of strong women that played key role in India’s progress, the home minister said, ” I salute all of those strong women on International Women’s Day.”

March 8 is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

It has become a forum to raise awareness and galvanise change in society.