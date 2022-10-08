INDIA RESPONDS TO GERMANY, PAKISTAN JOINT PRESSER | UNSC, FATF pursuing Pak-based terrorists involved in 26/11 attacks

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Saturday said that certain states, for their self-interest, were undermining the cause of peace instead of promoting it.

In response to media queries on comments regarding Jammu and Kashmir during the recent joint press conference of the Foreign Ministers of Germany and Pakistan, the official spokesman of the MEA, Government of India, Arindam Bagchi said:

“All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature. The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of such a terrorist campaign for decades. This continues till now.