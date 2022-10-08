INDIA RESPONDS TO GERMANY, PAKISTAN JOINT PRESSER | UNSC, FATF pursuing Pak-based terrorists involved in 26/11 attacks

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Saturday said that certain states, for their self-interest, were undermining the cause of peace instead of promoting it.
In response to media queries on comments regarding Jammu and Kashmir during the recent joint press conference of the Foreign Ministers of Germany and Pakistan, the official spokesman of the MEA, Government of India, Arindam Bagchi said:
“All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature. The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of such a terrorist campaign for decades. This continues till now.
Foreign nationals have been victims there, as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the horrific 26/11 attacks.
When states do not recognise such dangers, either because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it. They also do grave injustice to the victims of terrorism.”