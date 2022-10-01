India rolls out 5G

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched 5G services in the country, saying it was a historic day for 21st century India and added that the technology would revolutionise the country's telecom sector.

Launching the service at the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, Modi spoke about the benefits of 5G in India and how the service would help the country's technological revolution.

He also spoke about key pillars that would support the Digital India movement, including the need for affordable technology and a widespread network.

The Prime Minister stressed on manufacturing of smartphones in India and said how it would ensure a reduction in device costs.