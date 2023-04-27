India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir issue at UN

New York: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at the United Nations.

India tore into Pakistan after its UN envoy raised the Kashmir issue here, saying no amount of rhetoric and propaganda can change the fact that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are and will always be an ”inalienable” part of the country.

Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur’s remarks came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir in his statement at the UNGA meeting.

”The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of misinformation, rhetoric or propaganda from any country can change that fact,” Mathur said at the UN General Assembly plenary on ‘use of the veto' on Wednesday.