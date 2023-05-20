India stands for respecting sovereignty: PM Modi

Hiroshima: Amid China’s military expansion in the South China Sea and the East China Sea Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law.

“India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law,” PM Modi said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun during his visit to Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

He was responding to a question by the Japanese publication on how India plans to address China’s military expansion in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, and the rising tension in the Taiwan Strait to maintain international law and territorial integrity.

“India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law,” Modi said.