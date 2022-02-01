India to get its own digital currency by Reserve Bank of India next year

"Digital rupee to be issued using Blockchain and other technologies by the RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," said Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2022-23 speech in Parliament.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberating upon various aspects relating to the central bank digital currency and private crypto currencies.

The central bank has been working on modalities for central bank digital currency. However, it has expressed reservations on private cryptocurrencies.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has already said that cryptocurrencies are a very serious concern from the macro-economic and financial stability perspective.