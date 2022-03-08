India to resume scheduled int’nl flights from March 27

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to resume scheduled international flight services in India from March 27 after a two-year hiatus following a decline in coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Tuesday.

Scheduled international flight services are suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday, "After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards." Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter, he said.