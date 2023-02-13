India touching new heights, transcending them too: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that India was touching new heights and transcending them too.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, the PM said that Bengaluru sky was bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India.

“This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too,” he said.

Modi said that Aero India 2023 was a shining example of India’s growing capabilities and the presence of more than 100 nations at this event shows the trust that the entire world shows in India.