India touching new heights, transcending them too: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that India was touching new heights and transcending them too.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, the PM said that Bengaluru sky was bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India.
“This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too,” he said.
Modi said that Aero India 2023 was a shining example of India’s growing capabilities and the presence of more than 100 nations at this event shows the trust that the entire world shows in India.
He noted the participation of more than 700 exhibitors including Indian MSMEs and startups along with well-renowned companies of the world.
Throwing light on the theme of Aero India 2023 ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, the PM expressed that the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat keeps on growing with each passing day.
Referring to the Defence Minister’s Conclave and CEO Roundtable that was being organised along with the show, he said that active participation in the sector would enhance the potential of Aero India.
Modi underscored the importance of Aero India taking place in Karnataka saying it was the hub of India’s technological advancement.
He said that this would open new avenues for the youth of Karnataka in the aviation sector.
The PM called upon the youth of Karnataka to deploy their technological expertise in the field of defence to strengthen the country.
“When the country moves forward with new thinking, new approach, then its systems also start changing according to the new thinking,” he said highlighting that Aero India 2023 reflects the changing approach of New India.
Modi recalled when Aero India used to be ‘just a show’ and a window to ‘sell to India’ but perceptions had changed now.
“Today, Aero India is India’s strength and not just a show,” he said. “It not only showcases the scope of the defence industry but also showcases the self-confidence of India”
The PM said that India’s successes were bearing witness to its capabilities.
“Tejas, INS Vikrant, advanced manufacturing facilities in Surat and Tumkur are the potential of Aatmnirbhar Bharat with which the world's new alternatives and opportunities are linked,” he said. “The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will it lack any effort.”
Modi said that a revolution was being brought in every sector with the help of reforms.
He underlined that the nation, which used to be the largest defence importer for decades, has now started exporting defence equipment to 75 countries in the world.
Referring to the transformation of the defence sector in the last 8 to 9 years, the PM said that the aim was to take defence exports from 1.5 billion to 5 billion by 2024-25.
“From here India will take rapid strides to be included among the largest defence manufacturing countries and our private sector and investors will play a big role in that,” he said.
Modi called upon the private sector to invest in the defence sector, which would create new opportunities for them in India and in many other countries.
“The India of today thinks fast, thinks far and takes quick decisions,” he drawing the analogy of India in Amrit Kaal to a fighter jet pilot.
The PM said that India was a nation, which was not afraid but excited to soar to new heights.
“India is always rooted, however high it flies, howsoever is its speed,” he said. “Aero India's deafening roar echoes India's message of Reform, Perform and Transform.”
Modi said that the entire world was taking note of the reforms made for ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in India and touched upon the various steps taken to create an environment that favours global investments as well as Indian innovation.
He touched upon the reforms made in Foreign Direct Investments in defence and other sectors and the simplification of processes for issuing licenses to industries while also increasing their validity.
The PM said that in this year’s budget, tax benefits for manufacturing units had been enhanced.
He said where there was demand, expertise, and experience, industry growth was natural.
Modi assured the gathering that efforts to strengthen the sector would keep going forward even stronger.
The spokesman said that the theme of Aero India 2023 was ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’ and would witness participation by more than 80 countries along with 800 defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.
He said that in line with the PM’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the event would focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.
Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot; Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basvaraj Bommai; Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh; Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia; and Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt were present on the occasion.