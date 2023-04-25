India vibrant spot of development: PM

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the country has demonstrated resilience despite a challenging global environment, adding that India is being seen as a “vibrant spot of development”.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala made the remarks after laying the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Kerala has been a land full of literacy, hard work, capability and intellect. You all must have been aware of the economic situation of countries worldwide. Despite the global headwinds, India has been globally seen as the vibrant spot of development.”

“Kerala is a state of literate people. Hard work and humility of people here are part of their identity,” PM Modi added.