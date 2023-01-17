India welcomes UNSC’s listing of LeT terrorist A R Makki

He said that Makki occupied various leadership roles in the LeT including raising funds for the organisation.

Bagchi said threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listing and sanctions by the UNSC were effective tools to curb such threats and dismantle the terror infrastructure in the region.

“India remains committed to pursuing a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable, and irreversible action against terrorism,” he said.