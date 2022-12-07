India will direct world during ‘Amrit Kaal’: PM in RS

"India understands its responsibilities during this period, and adheres to it,” he added. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the prestigious tribal society of India in the form of the President Draupadi Murmu was guiding the nation at this important juncture.

He also mentioned ex-President Ram Nath Kovind, who reached the pinnacle position of the country after hailing from a marginalised community.

Looking up to the chair with reverence, the Prime Minister said, “Your life is proof that one cannot accomplish anything only by resourceful means but by practice and realisations.” Referring to the Vice President’s experience as a senior lawyer for more than three decades, the Prime Minister on a lighter note said that he (Vice President) would not miss the court in the House because there were a large number of people in the Rajya Sabha who used to meet him in the Supreme Court.

He continued, “You have also worked in the role from MLA to MP, Union Minister and Governor.” He further added that the common factor among all these roles was his devotion to the development of the country and democratic values. The Prime Minister also recalled the 75 percent vote share that the Vice President had gathered in the Vice Presidential elections which was proof of everyone's affinity towards him. The Prime Minister remarked, “Taking the lead is the real definition of leadership and it becomes more important in the context of Rajya Sabha because the House has the responsibility of taking forward democratic decisions in a more refined manner.”

Referring to the responsibilities enshrined upon its members to uphold and enhance the dignity of this House, the Prime Minister said, "The House has been a conductor of the country's great democratic heritage and has also been its strength." He further highlighted that many former Prime Ministers served as Rajya Sabha members at some point in time. The Prime Minister assured the members that under the guidance of the Vice President, this House would take forward its legacy and dignity. “Serious democratic discussions in the House will give more strength to our pride as the mother of democracy”, he added.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister recalled the last session where the phraseology and rhymes of the former Vice President and former Chairman were a source of happiness and laughter for the members. “I am sure that your quick-witted nature will never let that shortcoming slip away and you will continue to give that benefit to the House,” the Prime Minister said.