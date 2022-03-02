India won’t spare any effort to bring home stranded citizens: PM Modi

Addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra and Ghazipur districts, Modi spoke of the government's rescue efforts in the wake of the Russian military offensive against Ukraine and also underlined the need for India to become self-reliant.

Asserting that the country has made it a priority to rescue all Indians stuck in Ukraine, Modi said, "It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Operation Ganga has been launched and I have sent four ministers to oversee the evacuation.