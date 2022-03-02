India won’t spare any effort to bring home stranded citizens: PM Modi

Ghazipur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has been able to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power and assured the country that his government will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of all Indians stranded there.
Addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra and Ghazipur districts, Modi spoke of the government's rescue efforts in the wake of the Russian military offensive against Ukraine and also underlined the need for India to become self-reliant.
Asserting that the country has made it a priority to rescue all Indians stuck in Ukraine, Modi said, "It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. Operation Ganga has been launched and I have sent four ministers to oversee the evacuation.
"Our army and air force have also been deployed to rescue Indians in distress faster. Today I also assure the people of the country that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of its citizens.''