Indian Air Force’s Garuds deployed in Amarnath Yatra, Eastern Ladakh for special operations

Srinagar: Two teams of Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force have been deployed in the Kashmir valley for counter-terrorism operations along with specialist operations in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Garud special forces carried out multiple operations in Kashmir valley practising counter-terrorism operations. Highly trained for conducting operations in hilly areas and urban terrain, the Garud Special Forces of IAF were initially deployed in the valley in 2007 and 2209 and redeployed in 2017, Commanding Officer of a Garud unit told ANI in an exclusive interaction.

The forces were also deployed during the 2017 China-India border standoff or Doklam standoff, he said.