Indian Americans played significant role: PM Modi

"This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you were able to fit in with everyone who wanted to come for the dinner tonight," PM Modi added.

Further Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested President Biden to join him for a toast as the two leaders addressed the State dinner event at the White House.

PM Modi said, "There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden."

A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States, he said.

Previously, US President Joe Biden expressed his delight in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official State dinner at the White House and emphasized that the occasion celebrates great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

In a special address during the State Dinner at the White House, Biden said, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minister today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

