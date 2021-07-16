Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

New Delhi: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner, was killed in Afghanistan while on a reporting assignment, Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Friday. A resident of Delhi, Siddiqui was on a reporting assignment with the Afghan security forces when he was killed.

Siddiqui's father Professor Akhtar Siddiqui told IANS: "I got information about my son about one hour ago. The last time I spoke to my son was two days ago, and he was very happy at that time. "

Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, tweeted, "Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters."