India’s bio-economy grew 8 times in last eight years from $10 bn to $80 bn: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years from $10 billion to $80 billion.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Biotech Startup Expo 2022 at Pragati Maidan here. He also launched an e-portal for biotech products on the occasion.

"India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years, from $10 billion to $80 billion. India is not too far from reaching the league of top-10 countries in biotech's global ecosystem," Modi said.