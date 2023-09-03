India’s G20 Presidency | Demography, Democracy, Diversity, Development at Display: PM Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that the impact of the Indian G-20 Presidency was that over 1 lakh delegates had visited India, went to different regions of the country and witnessed Indian demography, democracy and diversity.

“They also saw how a fourth D, development, has been empowering the people over the last decade. The shift to a human-centric approach has begun globally and we are playing the role of a catalyst. India’s G20 Presidency has also sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the so-called ‘Third World,’” the PM said in an interview to a national news agency the important points of which were circulated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

“Challenges facing the G20 and warm words for next G-20 President Brazil. Like a new world order was seen after World War II, a new world order is taking shape post-COVID. The parameters of influence and impact are changing and this needs to be recognised.

The ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ model that has shown the way in India can also be a guiding principle for the welfare of the world. Irrespective of the size of the GDP, every voice matters. It would not be right for me to give any country any advice on what to do during their G20 Presidency. I respect my friend President Lula's abilities and vision and wish him and the people of Brazil great success,” he said.

On India’s proposal to make Africa Union a permanent member of G-20 theme of India’s G20 Presidency - ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’

According to PIB, PM Modi said it was not just a slogan but a comprehensive philosophy derived from India’s cultural ethos. “This is the approach that guides us even at the global level. We work for the inclusion of those who feel their voices are not being heard. Every country’s voice matters, no matter the size, economy or region. We are inspired by the humane vision and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela, and Kwame Nkrumah. We have taken many steps to make India and Africa relationship more stronger such as India-Africa Forum Summit in 2015, first-ever Summit of the African Development Bank outside Africa happening in India,” he said.