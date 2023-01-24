INDIA’S G20 PRESIDENCY | KU among 15 institutions in country to host Youth-20 events

Srinagar: With India assuming the Presidency of the G-20 Group of countries, the University of Kashmir (KU) would be among the 15 premier academic institutions in the country to represent the nation in hosting the prestigious Youth-20 events.

The Y20 events are being held in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that calls upon the country to present its experiences, learnings, and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world, during India’s G20 Presidency.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of J&K universities, has called for an active participation of educational institutions in the G20 meeting to be held in J&K and asked the universities to conduct seminars and discussions on the G20 conference.