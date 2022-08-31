India’s GDP grows at 13.5% in Q1 2023, crosses pre-COVID levels

Also, GST tax collections, which are directly proportional to economic activity, are likely to be in the healthy range of Rs 1.42-1.43 lakh crore in August, he said.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra, said GDP growth will certainly moderate in July-September, as the base effect normalises.

This was reflected in moderation in crore sector growth in July. The eight core infrastructure sectors showed growth slowing down to 4.5 percent in July -- the lowest in six months -- against 9.9 percent in the year-ago period.

The output of these infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2 percent in June, 19.3 percent in May, 9.5 percent in April, 4.8 percent in March, 5.9 percent in February, and 4 percent in January.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity -- was 11.5 percent in April-July this fiscal against 21.4 percent a year ago.

"We foresee modest downside risks to the NSO's initial estimate of 12.7 percent GVA growth in Q1 FY2023, on account of potential downward revisions in the agricultural performance from the current level of 4.5 percent," Nayar said.

Parallelly, official employment data showed the unemployment rate in urban areas dipping to 7.6 percent in April-June from 12.6 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force.

Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India, said the growth in India is in contrast to other major economies that are showing signs of a slowdown. "This should help boost global investors' confidence and attract investment in the economy."

"The services sector is seeing a strong bounce back after a prolonged uncertainty for two years. The boost in the hospitality sector is evidence of the fact that people are wanting to catch up on travel plans. The next quarter is likely to be equally strong because of the festivities," Majumdar said.

Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 36.85 lakh crore against Rs 32.46 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, showing a growth of 13.5 percent compared to 20.1 percent a year ago, the National Statistical Office (NSO) statement said.