India’s integral, inalienable part: MEA Under Secy says at UN about J&K, Ladakh

New York: Ministry of External Affairs Under Secretary Jagpreet Kaur Wednesday said that entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was an integral and inalienable part of India.

Speaking at the UN 17th Meeting of the 52nd Regular Session of Human Rights, the MEA Under Secretary said, “We reject the factually incorrect and unwarranted references to India in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement. The entire territory of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. OIC has lost its credibility by taking a blatantly, partisan and factually incorrect approach on this issue.”

She said India denies the “baseless allegations”.