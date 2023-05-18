India’s speed, progress can be seen whenever Vande Bharat Train runs: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also touched upon another aspect of building infrastructure which is not talked about as much. He said that infrastructure not only makes people's lives easier but also empowers society.

"The development of the people lags behind when there is a lack of infrastructure. When infrastructure is developed, the rapid development of the people takes place simultaneously", the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the development initiatives, the Prime Minister gave the example of PM Saubhagya Yojana where the Government has provided free electricity connections to more than 2.5 crore households including about 25 lakh houses in Odisha and 7.25 lakh houses in West Bengal.

Informing that the number of airports in the country increased from 75 to 150 today, the Prime Minister drew attention to the various photographs and videos on social media where ordinary citizens of the country can be seen sharing their air travel experience.

The Prime Minister said that India's achievements in the field of infrastructure are the subject of studies today.

"When 10 lakh crores are allocated for infrastructure, that creates lakhs of jobs and railway and highway connectivity goes beyond ease of travel and connects farmers with new markets, tourists with new attractions and students with their preferred colleges," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the country is moving with the spirit of 'Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva' - Service of people is the service of god.

He mentioned Temples like Jagannath and places of pilgrimage like Puri where Prasad has been distributed for centuries and thousands of poor people are fed.

He said in the same spirit initiatives like PM Garib Kalyan Scheme providing free ration to 80 crore people and schemes like Ayushman Card, Ujwalla, Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Awas Yojana.

"Today the poor are getting all those basic facilities for which they had to wait for years", he said.

"Balanced development of the states is equally necessary for the rapid development of India", the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the nation's endeavour that no state should lag behind in the race of development due to lack of resources.

He said that the 15th Finance Commission recommended higher budgets for states like Odisha and West Bengal.

Noting that Odisha has been blessed with vast natural wealth but was deprived of its own resources due to faulty policies, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Government reformed the mining policy keeping in mind the mineral wealth which led to the considerable increase in the revenue of all the states possessing mineral wealth.

He also mentioned that the income from tax has also increased after the introduction of GST.

The Prime Minister stressed that the resources are being used for the development of the state and for the service of the poor in the villages.

"The central government is paying full attention to ensure that Odisha can successfully combat natural calamities", the Prime Minister said as he informed that the Government has provided more than 8 thousand crore rupees to the state for disaster management and NDRF.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.