India’s standing rose after successful G20 Presidency: LG

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said the Indian economy was among the top economies of the world and India’s standing had risen following the successful G20 Presidency and New Delhi Leader’s Declaration.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a seminar organised by Utthan Foundation Trust at Ghazipur to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the LG said, “Our economy stands tall among top economies and our standing has risen following successful G20 Presidency and New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.”

He said that India was not only emerging as a world leader but also ensuring that the countries of the Global South and the Global North achieve the goal of inclusive development and tackle the challenges of climate change through cooperation.

Sinha shared the efforts made by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inclusive development.

He said that the developmental journey of the country in the last 9 years had infused new perseverance in all sectors and given enviable strength and self-confidence.

Paying tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the LG said the mantra of integral humanism given by the great visionary leader was guiding the socio-economic, cultural, and spiritual growth of society marching towards self-reliant and Viksit Bharat.