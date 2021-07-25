Industrial estate coming up at Sahar Logate Kathua

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 24, gave approval to the establishment of an industrial estate at Sahar Logate, Kathua.

As per an official handout, the project with a timeline of 3 years, envisages developing a land bank stretching over 900 kanals at an estimated cost of Rs 63.30 Cr by J&K SICOP with proper provisions for various commercial facilities and utilities.

The new industrial estate will also include common effluent plants on new patterns as per the norms of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other facilities on modern state of art technology.

On completion, the industrial estate will stimulate industrial growth by attracting investment and generating employment especially for the locals.