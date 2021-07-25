Industrial estate coming up at Sahar Logate Kathua
Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 24, gave approval to the establishment of an industrial estate at Sahar Logate, Kathua.
As per an official handout, the project with a timeline of 3 years, envisages developing a land bank stretching over 900 kanals at an estimated cost of Rs 63.30 Cr by J&K SICOP with proper provisions for various commercial facilities and utilities.
The new industrial estate will also include common effluent plants on new patterns as per the norms of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other facilities on modern state of art technology.
On completion, the industrial estate will stimulate industrial growth by attracting investment and generating employment especially for the locals.
“The new industrial estate will be developed under the UT’s broader industrial policy which envisages promoting dynamic competition for optimally exploring J&K’s core sectors such as agriculture, food processing, tourism, handicrafts, handlooms, health, and education as well as the new age technology-driven sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, and skill development; towards economic vibrancy and optimum utilization of J&K’s demographic dividend,” the handout said.
Recently, the government introduced various ‘Ease-of-doing Business’ reforms to establish a progressive industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir for sustainable, equitable, eco-friendly, and progressive industrial development of the region.
The reform measures aim at maintaining minimum state regulation and providing maximum facilitation to the entrepreneurs.