Infant among 3 killed in Jammu accident

Jammu: A two-month old baby was among three persons killed when a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Dak bungalow Marallian in Jammu outskirts during the intervening night of September 10 and 11.

Four other occupants of the car were rescued while a minor was still reported to be missing.

The deceased were identified as Surjeet Kumari, 52, wife of Kewal Krishan, Kewal Krishan son of Tarmu Ram and 2-month old Paranshi, daughter of Kamaljeet, all residents of Bahadurpur.

SHO Miran Sahib Sultan Mirza stated that the two-year old sister of the deceased toddler was still missing and the teams were engaged in her search.

He informed, “The accident occurred during the intervening night of September 10 and 11 at about 0010 hours when a Maruti car, bearing registration number JK02AC-7169 and driven by Ganesh Kumar, son of Kewal Krishan, resident of Bahadurpur Arnia fell into a canal near Dak Bungalow Marallian.”

The car, with seven occupants including Ganesh, was on its way from Satwari to Bahadurpur, Arnia when the mishap occurred. Immediately a search operation was launched, he added.

According to SHO, four persons, including Ganesh were rescued alive. Other three rescued included Kanchana, wife of Ganesh Kumar, Minu Kumari, wife of Kamal Kumar and Sushant, son of Kamal Kumar.

“The body of Surjeet Kumari was retrieved at about 0100 hours while the bodies of Kewal Krishan and Paranshi were retrieved at about 0600 hours and at about 0800 hours respectively. Manshi, 2, daughter of Kamaljeet, is still missing. Search is still going on. The water level in the canal is a big hindrance in retrieving the last missing person. I, along with my police party, are still on the spot along with the SDRF team searching for the last missing child,” SHO Mirza informed.