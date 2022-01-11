Infection-causing viruses flourish in cold temperatures: Experts

“Colds are more common in winter but the temperature isn’t the reason, it is because we spend more time indoors, close to the people and in closed spaces,” he said, adding “This worsens the situation when you have so much health scare going around.”

As temperatures drop, hospitals are witnessing a rise in the number of patients suffering from various respiratory issues.

According to pulmonologists, the number of such cases increases by 30 per cent during winters in Kashmir.

Noted pulmonologist, HoD, Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir, told Greater Kashmir that the number of patients with breathing problems from common cold and flu, visit the hospitals these days.