‘Infection spread chances least currently; maintain distance in travel, classrooms’

Prof Koul said that it was important that the entire staff of schools, including transporters, is vaccinated. “It also needs to be seen that a sick child or a sick staff member stays home till they are asymptomatic,” he said.

Prof S Saleem Khan, said the students, especially the younger ones have endured many hardships during the pandemic and the change to offline mode needs to be a compassionate one.

“My request to schools is that please do not make this transition from Detention Center to Concentration Camp,” he said on a lighter note, adding that for all children, the first day in school now, irrespective of age and class, would feel like the first day of school in life.

“We need to help the children adjust to classmates, friends and teachers,” he said. He further said that most children would be facing difficulty in getting off their gadgets. “Let them rejoice and rejoin for some time, before they are under the burden of assignments and exams,” he said.