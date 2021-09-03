Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: Army on Friday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

As per officials, the infiltration attempt was made by militants during the intervening night of September 2 and 3 in Balnoi area of Poonch district. However after Indian army troops challenged them, they went back taking advantage of darkness and heavy undergrowth.

The Army, in its official statement, maintained that there was no ceasefire violation. It stated that a huge quantity of administrative stores was recovered from the encounter site.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, “On the intervening night of September 2 and 3, 2021, a group of heavily armed Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate in Poonch sector. The infiltration attempt of Pakistani terrorists was detected by alert troops of the Indian army.”

“The infiltrators were challenged and heavy firing ensued. Owing to undulating terrain and heavy undergrowth, the terrorists managed to break contact and escaped back towards Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of darkness,” he added.

“A thorough search of the encounter site was carried out and a huge quantity of administrative stores left behind by the terrorists was recovered to include clothing, packaged food items and medicines with Pakistani markings. Indian army maintains a determined resolve to thwart any infiltration attempts or nefarious designs by anti national elements,” Lt Col Anand maintained in an official statement.

Earlier the official sources said that a group of four to five heavily armed militants was trying to infiltrate from the Line of Control under the garb of darkness and foggy conditions due to fresh rainfall.

They added that all the infiltrators were successfully pushed back and it was being suspected that two of them sustained injuries.

“Army has launched extensive searches in the entire area to clear it from the presence of any suspect," the official sources added.