Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Uri, 2 terrorists killed

Baramulla: An infiltration bid made by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was foiled and two terrorists were killed.
The Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence inputs from various agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces were alerted to the likelihood of a major infiltration attempt in the Uri sector.
"This involved a group of heavily armed terrorists attempting to cross the LoC," he said.
The spokesperson said that taking advantage of the inclement weather, characterised by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, the terrorists made their move.
“At approximately 3 pm on October 21, the alert troops intercepted the group, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. The intense firefight continued until nightfall, resulting in the killing of two terrorists while the remaining terrorists withdrew to the other side of the LoC, carrying the bodies of the dead terrorists," the spokesman said.
He said that the area remained under constant surveillance throughout the night.
"On the following day, a thorough search of the incident site was conducted, which revealed significant evidence and the recovery of a cache of heavy weaponry, including two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets, and two blood-stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines, and food items," the spokesman said.
He said that the recovery of two blood-stained bags indicates that at least two terrorists were seriously injured, compelling them to abandon their supplies and retreat across the LoC.
"Due to challenging weather conditions, the search operation had to be temporarily suspended and will resume when conditions improve," the spokesman said.
With the successful thwarting of the latest infiltration bid by foreign terrorists, the tally of infiltration attempts foiled along the LoC in north Kashmir over the last five months now stands at six.
The security forces have thwarted six infiltration attempts along the LoC in the north Kashmir districts over the last five months.
As per the official data, these operations have resulted in the killing of 14 foreign terrorists including the killing of two terrorists on October 21, who were attempting to infiltrate on to this side of the LoC.
As per the official data, three infiltration bids were foiled in June.
Two terrorists were killed in the Machil, Kupwara operation on June 13 followed by the killing of five foreign terrorists in the Jumagund, Kupwara operation on June 16.
Also, four terrorists were killed in the Kala Jungle, Machil operation on June 23.
On July 19, two Pakistani terrorists were killed in a Machil operation while an intruder was shot dead in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara on August 6.