Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Uri, 2 terrorists killed

Baramulla: An infiltration bid made by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was foiled and two terrorists were killed.

The Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence inputs from various agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces were alerted to the likelihood of a major infiltration attempt in the Uri sector.

"This involved a group of heavily armed terrorists attempting to cross the LoC," he said.

The spokesperson said that taking advantage of the inclement weather, characterised by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, the terrorists made their move.

“At approximately 3 pm on October 21, the alert troops intercepted the group, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. The intense firefight continued until nightfall, resulting in the killing of two terrorists while the remaining terrorists withdrew to the other side of the LoC, carrying the bodies of the dead terrorists," the spokesman said.

He said that the area remained under constant surveillance throughout the night.