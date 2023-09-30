Infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, 2 terrorists killed

Kupwara: Two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Army and Police along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that based on specific input of a possible infiltration in Kumkadi area of Machil sector, a joint operation was launched by the Army and the Police during which two infiltrating terrorists were killed.

He said that the operation was over with the recovery of 2 AK rifles, 4 magazines, 90 rounds, a pistol, a pouch, and Rs 2100 Pakistani currency from the encounter site.

The Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said, “In a joint operation by Police in Kupwara and Army, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, two terrorists were killed.”

He said several intelligence inputs were received from J&K Police, Army, and different intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration attempts by a group of two to four foreign terrorists in the Machil sector of Kupwara. The defence spokesman said that a joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police in the general area of Gucchi Nar in the Machil sector on September 29 night.