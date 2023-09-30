Infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, 2 terrorists killed

Kupwara: Two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Army and Police along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said on Saturday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that based on specific input of a possible infiltration in Kumkadi area of Machil sector, a joint operation was launched by the Army and the Police during which two infiltrating terrorists were killed.
He said that the operation was over with the recovery of 2 AK rifles, 4 magazines, 90 rounds, a pistol, a pouch, and Rs 2100 Pakistani currency from the encounter site.
The Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said, “In a joint operation by Police in Kupwara and Army, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, two terrorists were killed.”
He said several intelligence inputs were received from J&K Police, Army, and different intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration attempts by a group of two to four foreign terrorists in the Machil sector of Kupwara. The defence spokesman said that a joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K Police in the general area of Gucchi Nar in the Machil sector on September 29 night.
“Multiple ambushes were laid ahead of our side of the LoC fence,” he said.
“The area is thickly forested with extremely dense foliage. At around 10:40 am on Saturday, the ambush party noticed the movement of two terrorists from the Pakistani side and saw them approaching towards the LoC fence. The ambush party maintained complete tactical surprise and a gunfight ensued where terrorists tried to flee across the LoC under the cover of dense foliage, however, the gunfight resulted in the killing of a terrorist instantly. Later, during the ensuing gunfight, the second terrorist was also killed,” the defence spokesman said. “Subsequently, a search of the area was carried out where bodies of two terrorists were recovered. Two AK series rifles, 90 rounds of AK ammunition, a pistol, two hand grenades, Rs 2100 Pakistan currency, winter clothing, medicines, and other war-like stores were also recovered. The operation is in progress and a detailed search of the area is continuing.”
He said that this had once again brought to the fore the nefarious designs of Pakistan in supporting terrorists and trying to disrupt peace and development in Kashmir.
“The high level of synergy between security forces and intelligence agencies has once again proved to be very effective in foiling infiltration attempts and elimination of terrorists along the LoC,” the spokesman said.