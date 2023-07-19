Infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, 2 terrorists killed: Army

Kupwara: Two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control in a joint operation by Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Police in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday.

The Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said that after inputs of a likely infiltration were received from the BSF, duly corroborated by other intelligence agencies, a joint operation was planned by Army, BSF and Police, following which multiple ambushes were laid along the likely routes of infiltration.

He said that at about 11 pm on Tuesday, an ambush party detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The movement of terrorists was continuously tracked through surveillance devices. At around 4:55 am, contact was established which ensued a gunfight, resulting in killing of two foreign terrorists,” the defence spokesman said.