Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera: Army

Rajouri: Amid ongoing anti-militancy operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district that continued on eighth consecutive day on Wednesday, army said it foiled an infiltration attempt of militants in Nowshera sector.

In a statement, army said that in the early hours of Wednesday, a group of Pakistani militants made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

"Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid alongwith domination by fire and engaging the militants in a fierce firefight in which one militant was neutralised,” army said in the statement issued through Jammu based PRO, Lt Col Devandar Anand.