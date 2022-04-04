Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri’s Nowshera; militant killed

Rajouri: An infiltration bid of a group of heavily armed militants was foiled in Rajouri district with one militant killed, whereas arms and ammunition smuggled in Poonch sector was recovered during an operation launched by Army and Police between Sunday and Monday.

In an operation carried out on Line of Control in Rajouri district, Army foiled an infiltration bid killing one militant whose body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.

As per Army, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Army successfully eliminated this infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of District Rajouri. Body of one terrorist along with arms and ammunition have been recovered, said Army.