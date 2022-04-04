Infiltration bid foiled in Rajouri’s Nowshera; militant killed

Rajouri: An infiltration bid of a group of heavily armed militants was foiled in Rajouri district with one militant killed, whereas arms and ammunition smuggled in Poonch sector was recovered during an operation launched by Army and Police between Sunday and Monday.
In an operation carried out on Line of Control in Rajouri district, Army foiled an infiltration bid killing one militant whose body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.
As per Army, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Army successfully eliminated this infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of District Rajouri. Body of one terrorist along with arms and ammunition have been recovered, said Army.
The operation was in progress and searches were underway in the area Saryah forward in Nowshera sector at the time of filing of this report.
Meanwhile, as per an official statement from Army, arms and ammunition have been recovered during an operation launched on the Line of Control in Poonch sector area. The recovery has been made during an operation launched jointly by Indian Army and Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police.
"On Sunday evening, the alert troops of Indian Army and SOG carried out a joint operation and recovered arms and ammunition from a village along Line of Control in district Poonch(J&K)," said Army.
"The search operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, by the Poonch Brigade of White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch in village Noorkote of Tehsil Haveli, District Poonch." Army said
Army added that during the searches, the search party recovered, two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds.