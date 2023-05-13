Infiltration bid foiled in Uri sector

Baramulla: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, the Army said.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Srinagar, said that the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists across the LoC in Uri sector early Saturday morning.

He said that a group of armed terrorists, while attempting to cross the LoC, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir.