Infiltration bid foiled in Uri sector

Baramulla: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, the Army said.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Srinagar, said that the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists across the LoC in Uri sector early Saturday morning.
He said that a group of armed terrorists, while attempting to cross the LoC, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir.
The PRO Defence said that a quadcopter flown by the Pakistan Army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the LoC, and was fired at, causing it to withdraw.
“This desperate action by the terrorists, duly abetted by the Pakistan Army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in Kashmir. Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area,” he said.Srinagar is hosting the G20 Summit meeting from May 22 to 24.
The security has been heightened ahead of the event.