Infiltration bid foiled, intruder killed in Tangdhar: Army

Srinagar: An infiltrator was killed after J&K Police and Army foiled an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Thursday.
“The bid was foiled after joint parties intercepted a group of terrorists. At least two injured terrorists managed to flee back while one was killed and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the gunfight site,” the Army said.
J&K Police’s Kashmir Zone tweeted, “During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, a joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow (sic).”
Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence in a statement issued here said: “The Army eliminated an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector on Wednesday night, preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir valley and successfully maintaining higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the Line of Control.”
He said: “The alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected the move of three terrorists across their own side of the Line of Control (LoC) while they were approaching the LoC fence. On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense gunfight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. Taking advantage of darkness, the injured terrorist managed to flee to PoK along with the third terrorist.”
The PRO Defence said: “A thorough joint search operation was launched along with J&K Police in the morning, resulting in recovery of one dead terrorist, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and a large quantity of war-like stores. Continued infiltration bids along the LoC are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding.”