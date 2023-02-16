Infiltration bid foiled, intruder killed in Tangdhar: Army

Srinagar: An infiltrator was killed after J&K Police and Army foiled an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Thursday.

“The bid was foiled after joint parties intercepted a group of terrorists. At least two injured terrorists managed to flee back while one was killed and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the gunfight site,” the Army said.

J&K Police’s Kashmir Zone tweeted, “During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, a joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow (sic).”