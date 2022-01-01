Infiltration bid foiled, militant killed along LoC

Jumagund, which falls in Keran Sector is close to the LoC and has remained one of the routes for infiltration.

The ongoing operation which saw one militant killed, is being carried out by J&K Police and the 4 Sikh Regiment of Army.

“This was an infiltration attempt, we are searching for the remaining terrorist (s), if any,” a senior Army officer told Greater Kashmir. He said that additional reinforcement has reached the spot and searches were underway.