Infiltration bid foiled, militant killed along LoC

Srinagar: One militant was killed after Army and police foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control in frontier district of Kupwara, while a massive search was underway, police said.
“One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. The Army and Police are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Saturday late afternoon.
Jumagund, which falls in Keran Sector is close to the LoC and has remained one of the routes for infiltration.
The ongoing operation which saw one militant killed, is being carried out by J&K Police and the 4 Sikh Regiment of Army.
“This was an infiltration attempt, we are searching for the remaining terrorist (s), if any,” a senior Army officer told Greater Kashmir. He said that additional reinforcement has reached the spot and searches were underway.